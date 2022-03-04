UrduPoint.com

Chinese President Xi Declares Winter Paralympics Open

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Chinese President Xi declares Winter Paralympics open

The Beijing Winter Paralympics were opened by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, after a storm of controversy over the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes who have been banned due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Beijing Winter Paralympics were opened by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, after a storm of controversy over the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes who have been banned due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Xi officially declared the Games open during a ceremony at the "Bird's Nest" stadium in the Chinese capital.

Related Topics

Storm Ukraine Moscow Russia China Beijing Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

NDMA directs relevant departments to take precauti ..

NDMA directs relevant departments to take precautionary measures for expected ra ..

2 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022: HN Polo, Newage/M ..

Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022: HN Polo, Newage/Master Paints in final

2 minutes ago
 Microsoft Suspends All New Sales of Products in Ru ..

Microsoft Suspends All New Sales of Products in Russia - Company Statement

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviewed under the chairmanship of Additio ..

Meeting reviewed under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner Consolidation ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for beautification of Bahawalpur city ..

Commissioner for beautification of Bahawalpur city

2 minutes ago
 Women faced more job losses, violence than men dur ..

Women faced more job losses, violence than men during Covid: Study

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>