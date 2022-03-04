Chinese President Xi declares Winter Paralympics open

The Beijing Winter Paralympics were opened by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, after a storm of controversy over the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes who have been banned due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Beijing Winter Paralympics were opened by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, after a storm of controversy over the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes who have been banned due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Xi officially declared the Games open during a ceremony at the "Bird's Nest" stadium in the Chinese capital.