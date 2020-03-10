UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese President Xi Epidemiological Situation In Wuhan Improved

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:41 PM

Chinese President Xi Epidemiological Situation in Wuhan Improved

Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his Tuesday trip to the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, said that the epidemiological situation in Hubei province had improved

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his Tuesday trip to the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, said that the epidemiological situation in Hubei province had improved.

"Thanks to the enormous efforts to prevent and control the spread of the epidemic, positive changes have taken place in Hubei and Wuhan, and important results have been achieved," Xi said, as quoted by China's state news agency Xinhua.

He added that the work to prevent the further spread of the epidemic remained a priority task.

According to the latest statistics, the city of Wuhan remains the only place in China where new cases of the coronavirus have been detected over the past day � all other new infections are detected in people who have come from abroad.

The National Health Commission said earlier in the day that 17 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Hubei province over the past 24 hours. Over the same period more than 1,150 patients were discharged from hospitals and 17 died. Since the start of the epidemic in December, the province has detected over 67,700 cases. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 instances across the world has surpassed 115,000.

Related Topics

World China Died Wuhan Same December All From Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Create a new Pakistan in India for Muslims and oth ..

10 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack on Two ..

12 minutes ago

SIARA receives 242 nominations from 52 countries

13 minutes ago

Haris Rauf returns to Lahore Qalandars’ squad

32 minutes ago

Du collaborates with Ministry of Education to supp ..

59 minutes ago

Rain forecast , precautionary measures suggested

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.