Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives In Russia For State Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Moscow for a state visit and talks with President Vladimir Putin, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

A plane with Xi landed at landed at the Vnukovo-2 airport in Moscow.

Xi Jinping will visit Moscow from March 20-22 at the invitation of Russian President to hold talks on further development of the bilateral comprehensive partnership, strategic interaction between Russia and China, and the Ukraine conflict.

The visit will be Xi's first foreign trip after his reelection for a third term as China's president in early March.

