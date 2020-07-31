Chinese President Xi Jinping Officially Announces Launch of Beidou-3 Navigation System

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping officially announced on Friday the launch of China's Beidou-3 global navigation system.

The launch ceremony took place in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

On June 23, China successfully placed into the orbit the 55th satellite for the Beidou-3 system, which was the last one needed for the launch of the whole project.