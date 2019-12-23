Chinese President Xi Jinping Says China, South Korea Share Similar Positions on Korean Peninsula Issue

Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on Monday with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, noted the consistency in their positions regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on Monday with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, noted the consistency in their positions regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The South Korean president is in Beijing ahead of the 8th summit between China, South Korea and Japan, which is set to begin on Tuesday in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

"The interests and positions of China and South Korea regarding the issue of the Korean Peninsula coincide. Both sides advocate the protection of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the solution of problems through dialogue," the Chinese leader said, as quoted by China Central Television.

Moon Jae-in, in turn, underscored China's key role in resolving the issue on the Korean Peninsula, adding that the current chance to sue for peaceful settlement has come through great effort.

North Korea has recently appeared on the path of escalation after the final breakdown of denuclearization negotiations with United States representatives in October in Sweden. Additionally, Pyongyang's Korean Central news Agency released information involving several missile test launches in recent months, as well as bellicose statements by North Korean military leadership.

The trilateral summit in China will host the first meeting between President Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe since the offset of a trade dispute between the two in July.