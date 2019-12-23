UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese President Xi Jinping Says China, South Korea Share Similar Positions On Korean Peninsula Issue

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:01 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping Says China, South Korea Share Similar Positions on Korean Peninsula Issue

Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on Monday with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, noted the consistency in their positions regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on Monday with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, noted the consistency in their positions regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The South Korean president is in Beijing ahead of the 8th summit between China, South Korea and Japan, which is set to begin on Tuesday in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

"The interests and positions of China and South Korea regarding the issue of the Korean Peninsula coincide. Both sides advocate the protection of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the solution of problems through dialogue," the Chinese leader said, as quoted by China Central Television.

Moon Jae-in, in turn, underscored China's key role in resolving the issue on the Korean Peninsula, adding that the current chance to sue for peaceful settlement has come through great effort.

North Korea has recently appeared on the path of escalation after the final breakdown of denuclearization negotiations with United States representatives in October in Sweden. Additionally, Pyongyang's Korean Central news Agency released information involving several missile test launches in recent months, as well as bellicose statements by North Korean military leadership.

The trilateral summit in China will host the first meeting between President Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe since the offset of a trade dispute between the two in July.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Chengdu Beijing Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States Sweden North Korea July October TV Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Sohail Riaz Represented COMSATS University at 5th ..

11 minutes ago

Liberal Democrats, Democratic Party Retain Majorit ..

4 minutes ago

Government will adopt legal, constitutional proced ..

4 minutes ago

Algeria's powerful army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah has ..

4 minutes ago

Petroleum products likely to increase by RS 2 to 3 ..

1 second ago

UK Charity Says Couch Surfing Largest Form of Home ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.