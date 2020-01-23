Chinese President Xi Jinping stresses racing against time to reach Chinese Dream

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday stressed racing against time and keeping abreast with history to reach the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

"Time and history wait for no one as they are both on the side of hard workers," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Xi made the remarks while addressing a Chinese Lunar New Year reception held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC, all members of the Party, armed forces and people of all ethnic groups must fear no wind or wave, rise up to challenges and keep marching toward the glorious goal of national rejuvenation and the great prospect of building a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.