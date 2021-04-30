Chinese President Xi Offers India Support in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express readiness to provide assistance to India, where coronavirus cases are growing dramatically

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express readiness to provide assistance to India, where coronavirus cases are growing dramatically.

"The Chinese side is ready to strengthen cooperation with India in the fight against the epidemics and to provide support and assistance to the Indian side," Xi's letter, released by Xinhua news agency, read.

The Chinese leader reportedly expressed concerns over the degrading epidemiological situation in India and extended the Chinese government's words of support for the Indian people.