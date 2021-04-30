UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese President Xi Offers India Support In Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:52 PM

Chinese President Xi Offers India Support in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express readiness to provide assistance to India, where coronavirus cases are growing dramatically

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express readiness to provide assistance to India, where coronavirus cases are growing dramatically.

"The Chinese side is ready to strengthen cooperation with India in the fight against the epidemics and to provide support and assistance to the Indian side," Xi's letter, released by Xinhua news agency, read.

The Chinese leader reportedly expressed concerns over the degrading epidemiological situation in India and extended the Chinese government's words of support for the Indian people.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister China Narendra Modi Government Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU unemployment up 7.3% y-o-y in March

5 minutes ago

Ankara Urges Israel Against Obstructing Palestinia ..

5 minutes ago

First-ever shipment from Pakistan under TIR leaves ..

5 minutes ago

Navalny network added to Russian extremist list

32 minutes ago

16 shops sealed over violation of SOPs in Sukkur

32 minutes ago

Wizz Air CEO calls on Aviation minister Ghulam Sar ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.