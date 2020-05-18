UrduPoint.com
Chinese President Xi Says Helping Africa Confront COVID-19 Top Priority

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:31 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to help developing African nations fight the coronavirus pandemic during his address to the World Health Assembly on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to help developing African nations fight the coronavirus pandemic during his address to the World Health Assembly on Monday.

"Helping [African nations] build capacity must be our top priority in COVID-19 response. The world needs to provide more material, technological and personal support for African countries." Xi said in the video address.

The Chinese leader went on to detail the expanse of the aid that Beijing has directed to over 50 African nations and organizations.

"China has sent a tremendous amount of medical supplies and assistance to over 50 African countries and the African Union.

Five Chinese medical expert teams have also been sent to the African continent, 46 resident Chinese medical teams are in Africa helping with COVID-19 containment efforts locally," Xi went on to say.

Weak healthcare systems and small capacities in developing African nations have contributed to worry that the continent may be devastated by the pandemic.

As of Monday, the World Health Organization has counted over 84,000 cases of infection and over 2,700 deaths from coronavirus across all 54 African nations.

