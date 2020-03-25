Chinese President Xi to Take Part in G20 Online Summit on Coronavirus - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the G20 online coronavirus summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the G20 summit on coronavirus on March 26, which will be chaired by Saudi Arabia in video mode," Hua said in a statement circulated by Chinese media.

Earlier reports said that on March 26 a G20 summit on coronavirus would be hosted online by the Saudi authorities. The summit will address a coordinated response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.