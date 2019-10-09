Chinese President Xi to Visit India for Informal Summit With Prime Minister Modi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit the city of Chennai in southern India from October 11-12 to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their second informal summit, the Indian External Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership," the statement read.

The first such informal meeting between the two leaders took place in April last year in Wahun, China, signaling a rare rapprochement between the Asian nations.

Modi and Xi are reportedly expected to continue discussions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a mountainous borderland between the two countries where their territorial claims overlap significantly.