Chinese President Xi to Visit Myanmar From January 17-18 - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Myanmar from January 17-18, spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying said on Friday.

"At the invitation of the president of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Win Myint, Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to Myanmar from January 17-18," Hua said.

Further details of the visit remain unknown.