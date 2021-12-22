Chinese Premier Li Keqiang highly praised the work of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and jump-starting the economy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang highly praised the work of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and jump-starting the economy.

"This year, you have led the government in containing the pandemic effectively and fostering economic recovery. The central government fully acknowledges your work and that of your administration," Keqiang said during a meeting in Beijing as quoted by South China Morning Post.

Lam is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, according to the media.

Hong Kong's leader election will be held on March 27.

Lam has been in office since July 2017. The chief executive has not yet announced intention to participate or otherwise in the upcoming elections.

Hong Kong's chief executive is nonpartisan and is elected for five years by the electoral college and must be approved by Beijing. The electoral college involves 1,500 members from various circles such as industrial, banking, professional, religious, as well as members of parliament, and local organizations. A candidate must gain more than a half of the college's votes to win the election.