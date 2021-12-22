UrduPoint.com

Chinese Prime Minister Commends Work Of Hong Kong's Chief Executive

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:49 PM

Chinese Prime Minister Commends Work of Hong Kong's Chief Executive

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang highly praised the work of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and jump-starting the economy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang highly praised the work of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and jump-starting the economy.

"This year, you have led the government in containing the pandemic effectively and fostering economic recovery. The central government fully acknowledges your work and that of your administration," Keqiang said during a meeting in Beijing as quoted by South China Morning Post.

Lam is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, according to the media.

Hong Kong's leader election will be held on March 27.

Lam has been in office since July 2017. The chief executive has not yet announced intention to participate or otherwise in the upcoming elections.

Hong Kong's chief executive is nonpartisan and is elected for five years by the electoral college and must be approved by Beijing. The electoral college involves 1,500 members from various circles such as industrial, banking, professional, religious, as well as members of parliament, and local organizations. A candidate must gain more than a half of the college's votes to win the election.

Related Topics

Election China Parliament Beijing Hong Kong March July 2017 Post Media From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE provides urgent aid to flood affected people i ..

UAE provides urgent aid to flood affected people in Malaysia

6 minutes ago
 Papuan rebel fights a war without weapons from a l ..

Papuan rebel fights a war without weapons from a land without food

2 minutes ago
 Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6 bn

Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6 bn

3 minutes ago
 Taiwan export orders from mainland, Hong Kong up 2 ..

Taiwan export orders from mainland, Hong Kong up 25.3 pct in November

3 minutes ago
 ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhary, Swati ov ..

ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhary, Swati over contemptuous remarks

14 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks end higher 22nd Dec, 2021

Hong Kong stocks end higher 22nd Dec, 2021

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.