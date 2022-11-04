UrduPoint.com

Chinese Prime Minister To Visit Cambodia From November 8-13 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will pay an official visit to Cambodia from November 8-13 to participate in high-level events under the auspices of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the East Asia Summit (EAS), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Hun Sen of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang will attend the 25th China-ASEAN Summit, the 25th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit to be held in Cambodia from November 8 to 13, and pay an official visit to Cambodia," the diplomat said in a statement published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The ASEAN and EAS leadership meetings will take place in Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, from November 12-13.

ASEAN is a political and economic union founded in 1967 to promote economic, political, defense and cultural cooperation among Southeast Asian countries. Its 10 members include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. China has been an ASEAN full Dialogue Partner since 1996.

EAS is an annual forum held by heads of, originally, 16 countries in the East Asian, Southeast Asian, South Asian and Oceanian regions, in accordance with the ASEAN Plus Six mechanism. In 2011, EAS membership was expanded to 18 states to include the United States and Russia.

