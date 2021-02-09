Chinese private sector encouraged to ensure employment

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Gao Yunlong, chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), on Monday encouraged private businesses to ensure full and high-quality employment and enhance people's well-being.

Gao made the remarks at a video gathering in Beijing to award private enterprises and entrepreneurs for their outstanding performance in creating jobs and caring for employees.

Praising the private sector in supporting employment last year, Gao called on private enterprises to make new and greater contributions to fully building a modern socialist country.

The meeting awarded honorary titles to 32 entrepreneurs in recognition of the care they have shown to employees, while 32 people were awarded for their contributions to enterprises.

The gathering was jointly held by the ACFIC, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, and the All-China Federation of Trade Unions.