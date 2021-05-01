UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Pro-curatorial Organs Handle Over 32,000 Public Interest Cases In Q1

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 02:59 PM

Chinese pro-curatorial organs handle over 32,000 public interest cases in Q1

Chinese pro-curatorial organs handled 32,914 cases of public interest in the first quarter of 2021, marking a 99.5 percent year-on-year increase, according to statistics recently released by the Supreme People's Procuratorate

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Chinese pro-curatorial organs handled 32,914 cases of public interest in the first quarter of 2021, marking a 99.5 percent year-on-year increase, according to statistics recently released by the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Pro-curatorial organs initiated 1,242 public interest litigation during the period, and courts across the country issued verdicts for 1,049 cases in the first instance.

Public interest cases filed by pro-curatorial organs cover a wide range of issues, including 17,951 cases relating to environmental protection and resource conservation, 6,291 cases relating to food and drug safety and 1,282 cases involving the protection of state-owned property.

Chinese pro-curatorial organs started exercising pro-curatorial functions in public interest litigation as vested by law in 2017 and have achieved good results in related work.

Related Topics

China 2017

Recent Stories

China begins construction of third 054A frigate fo ..

18 minutes ago

FO expresses disappointment over European parliame ..

26 minutes ago

South Korea's President Promises More Jobs in Labo ..

35 seconds ago

China toughens regulations on medical insurance

37 seconds ago

Workers are key part of country's economic develop ..

2 minutes ago

Surge in e-commerce sales boosts postal services d ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.