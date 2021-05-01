Chinese pro-curatorial organs handle over 32,000 public interest cases in Q1

Chinese pro-curatorial organs handled 32,914 cases of public interest in the first quarter of 2021, marking a 99.5 percent year-on-year increase, according to statistics recently released by the Supreme People's Procuratorate

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Chinese pro-curatorial organs handled 32,914 cases of public interest in the first quarter of 2021, marking a 99.5 percent year-on-year increase, according to statistics recently released by the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Pro-curatorial organs initiated 1,242 public interest litigation during the period, and courts across the country issued verdicts for 1,049 cases in the first instance.

Public interest cases filed by pro-curatorial organs cover a wide range of issues, including 17,951 cases relating to environmental protection and resource conservation, 6,291 cases relating to food and drug safety and 1,282 cases involving the protection of state-owned property.

Chinese pro-curatorial organs started exercising pro-curatorial functions in public interest litigation as vested by law in 2017 and have achieved good results in related work.