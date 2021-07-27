Chinese procuratorates handle 79,075 public interest litigation cases in H1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Procuratorial organs across China handled 79,075 public interest litigation cases in the first half of 2021, up by 28.6 percent year on year, the country's top procuratorate said Tuesday.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) released the data in a report on procuratorial work in the first half of this year at a teleconference held on Tuesday.

In addition to regular public interest litigation cases concerning ecological protection and food and drug safety, procuratorates also handled 18,390 such cases in news fields including public security, personal information protection, and protection of special groups' rights and interests.

The figure rose 83.8 percent from the same period last year, the SPP said.

As the country continued efforts to improve the business environment, procuratorates prosecuted 6,017 individuals for intellectual property infringement in the first six months, a year-on-year increase of 12.6 percent.

During the same period, procuratorates handled 26 cases involving harming the rights and interests of national heroes and martyrs. They also provided judicial assistance to 296 military service persons, their families, and veterans in need, said the SPP.