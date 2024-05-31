Chinese Property Giant Evergrande Fined $576 Mn For 'fraud'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) China's deeply indebted property giant Evergrande has been fined $576 million for fraudulent business practices, Beijing's top financial regulator said Friday.
Evergrande was once China's biggest real estate firm, a powerhouse in a sector that helped propel the country's rapid economic growth during recent decades.
But its spiralling debt became emblematic of a prolonged crisis in China's real estate sector.
Struggling to repay creditors for years, it defaulted in 2021.
China's Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said Friday that, between 2019 and 2020, the firm "falsely increased its revenue and profit by prematurely recognising revenue, resulting in the fraudulent issuance of bonds publicly offered on the exchange market".
It said the firm had "failed to disclose regular reports as scheduled, failed to disclose major litigation and arbitration as required and failed to disclose failure to settle debts due as required".
The CSRC said it had also imposed a maximum fine of $6.5 million on Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin, also known as Hui Ka Yan, banning him from the securities market for life.
Turmoil in China's property sector has put increasing pressure on Beijing to provide help as the crisis weighs down growth in the world's second-largest economy.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
More Stories From World
-
S. Korea military warns of more trash-filled balloons from North5 minutes ago
-
Israel pummels Gaza as troops push into central Rafah5 minutes ago
-
Yemen rebels threaten 'escalation' as US, UK strikes said to kill 1615 minutes ago
-
NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia25 minutes ago
-
Iraq hangs eight convicted of 'terrorism': sources35 minutes ago
-
Webb telescope finds most distant galaxy ever observed, again55 minutes ago
-
US allowing strikes on Russia huge 'boost', Ukraine says55 minutes ago
-
Pakistani food companies showcase diverse range of products at exhibition in Shanghai55 minutes ago
-
Pakistani food companies showcase diverse range of products at exhibition in Shanghai1 hour ago
-
Xochitl Galvez: from candy seller to Mexican presidential hopeful1 hour ago
-
Strike threat over football calendar with players at 'breaking point'1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit China from June 4-82 hours ago