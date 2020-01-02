Chinese province launches podcast on rare species protection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Southwest China's Guizhou Province has launched a scientific podcast to raise people's awareness of the protection of endangered species

GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Southwest China's Guizhou Province has launched a scientific podcast to raise people's awareness of the protection of endangered species.

Located on the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau, the province boasts varied terrain and a changeable climate, leading a diverse array of species to call the area home.

The province ranks fourth in China in terms of biodiversity.

At present, there are 1,053 known species of vertebrates and 8,612 species of vascular plants, according to the provincial department of ecology and environment.

The 100 representative species selected in the podcast are related to the specific natural environment in Guizhou. Some of them are being threatened, and some are peculiar with profound scientific significance.

Zheng Hongyi, an official with the department, said the podcast tells people vivid stories about diverse local species.