Chinese provinces launches e-ticket for all high speed trains

XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Northwest China's Shaanxi Province recently launched e-ticket services in all 15 high-speed railway stations in the province, the local railway operator said Thursday.

Passengers can use their ID card or go through a facial scan for authentication. For passengers whose ID card cannot be authenticated, they can still use paper tickets for boarding, according to China Railway Xi'an Group Co. Ltd.

This marks another step in China's effort to bring e-ticket services to its vast high-speed railway network.

Electronic tickets were piloted in high-speed train stations on the island province of Hainan in November last year, and another four high-speed inter-city railways were piloted starting July 27.

Forty-five high-speed railway stations in the Yangtze River Delta region, including those in Nanjing and Hangzhou, launched e-ticket services in early November.

Shaanxi Province is home to the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, which contains thousands of clay soldiers called the Terracotta Army. Xi'an, its capital, is known for being one of the oldest cities in China and the ancient Chinese capital.