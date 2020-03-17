UrduPoint.com
Chinese Public Sends Medical Supplies To Help Iran Contain COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:37 PM

The people of China have collected and sent medical equipment to Iran to help the country combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Tasnim News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing Iranian Ambassador to Beijing Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The people of China have collected and sent medical equipment to Iran to help the country combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Tasnim news Agency reported on Tuesday, citing Iranian Ambassador to Beijing Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh.

According to the ambassador, the humanitarian aid, including 15 tonnes of donated supplies, was shipped on Sunday and will be delivered to Iran later on Tuesday. Coronavirus diagnostic test kits, oxygen generators, masks, gloves and medical ventilators are among the cargo.

In addition, Beijing urged the US on Monday to lift the sanctions against Tehran, as they hamper the country's efforts to contain the outbreak.

As of Tuesday, Iran has over 16,000 confirmed cases of infection, with over 980 deaths as a result. Meanwhile, nearly 5,000 people have recovered.

