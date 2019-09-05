Chinese publishes national standard for ground search and rescue robots

(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Chinese has published a national standard for ground search-and-rescue robots, according to a source of the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS).

Drafting of the national standard, initiated by the Standardization Administration of China, was undertaken by the Shenyang Institute of Automation under the CAS, in cooperation with units including the National Earthquake Response Support Service and a number of leading robot companies.

While specifying the classification, technical requirements, test method as well as transportation and storage requirements of ground search-and-rescue robots, the national standard will provide guidance on designing, production and application of the robots, and on advancing the development of intelligent ground rescue equipment in China.

The application of robots for special purposes has been expanded significantly in China in recent years. Ground search-and-rescue robots are used in response to earthquakes, floods and other natural disasters in the country.