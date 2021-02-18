Chinese railway police strive to ensure safe trips during holiday travel rush

China's railway police forces cracked 24 criminal cases while patrolling trains and railway stations during the week-long Spring Festival holiday, authorities said in a statement on Thursday

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :China's railway police forces cracked 24 criminal cases while patrolling trains and railway stations during the week-long Spring Festival holiday, authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

Relevant forces have also apprehended 70 fugitives during the period and handled 209,000 cases involving hazardous articles, according to the statement.

Besides, the police were seen actively implementing strict anti-epidemic measures and helping passengers with quarantine-related work, it added.

The authorities have ensured safe trips for more than 16.9 million passengers through their efforts, the statement noted.