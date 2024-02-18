Open Menu

Chinese Railways Record 99.46 Mln Passenger Trips During Spring Festival Holiday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Chinese railways record 99.46 mln passenger trips during Spring Festival holiday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Chinese railways reported 99.46 million passenger trips during the just-concluded Spring Festival holiday that ran from Feb. 10 to 17 this year, latest data showed.

On Saturday, the last day of the eight-day holiday, nearly 16.07 million trips were recorded, according to data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

(China Railway), the national railway operator.

According to the company, the nation's railways will continue to be busy for a while even after the holiday ends because students and migrant workers continue to boost railway travels.

The firm predicts the nation's railways will record 15.1 million trips on Sunday, the first working day after the Spring Festival holiday. To meet the travel demand, an extra 1,709 trains will be operated on Sunday.

