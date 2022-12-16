Chinese Regulator Content With Audit Oversight Cooperation With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Chinese and US regulators conducted a series of successful audits of public accounting firms headquartered in mainland China and Hong Kong that are listed on the US stock market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Friday.

The CSRC signed an agreement for audit oversight cooperation with the US Public Company Accounting Oversight board (PCAOB) on August 26. The PCAOB said on Thursday it has secured "complete access" to inspect Chinese audit firms.

"Regulators from both sides have since then acted in strict accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements of their respective jurisdictions and consensus reached in the agreement, and worked together efficiently and effectively on a number of field inspections and investigations, yielding good progress. During the cooperation, both sides set up inspections and investigation plans upon thorough communication and coordination," the CSRC official told reporters, as quoted by the commission.

The Chinese regulation said the audit oversight cooperation with the US has showed that "a practical path for cooperation that accommodates the legal and regulatory requirements in both jurisdictions can certainly be found, as long as both sides work together with mutual respect, professionalism, and pragmatism."

The CSRC also expressed determination to continue further cooperation with the PCAOB based on previous experience.

In 2020, the United States adopted the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which obligates foreign companies that are publicly listed on US stock exchanges to provide full access to data about their operations by 2024. If the company fails to grant data access to the PCAOB for conducting an audit, it will be delisted.