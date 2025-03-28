Open Menu

Chinese Regulator To Vet Panama Ports Deal: Hong Kong Media

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Chinese regulator to vet Panama ports deal: Hong Kong media

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) China's market regulator said it will review Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison's sale of Panama Canal ports to a US-led consortium, a Beijing-backed newspaper in Hong Kong reported on Friday.

The State Administration for Market Regulation is "aware of this transaction and will conduct a review in accordance with the law, to protect fair market competition and public interest", a spokesperson for the regulator said, quoted by Beijing-backed newspaper Ta Kung Pao.

The business empire built by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing offloaded its global ports business outside China -- including operations in the vital Central American canal -- this month to a group led by giant asset manager BlackRock for $19 billion in cash.

The deal came after weeks of pressure from US President Donald Trump, who refused to rule out military intervention to "take back" the crucial waterway from alleged Chinese control.

The deal was to be signed by April 2 but it came under fire from two Chinese government offices overseeing Hong Kong affairs.

They reposted critical newspaper articles in recent weeks including an op-ed that blasted the move as "betraying and selling out all Chinese people".

The April 2 deal signing will now not go ahead as planned, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing "a source close to Hutchison".

The Chinese regulator and CK Hutchison did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said last week that concerns about the sale "deserve serious attention", adding that the city will "handle it in accordance with the law and regulations".

The conglomerate has not publicly responded to criticism of the transaction.

hol/jfx

