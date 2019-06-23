UrduPoint.com
Chinese Representative Heads UN Food, Agriculture Organization For 1st Time

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:50 PM

Chinese Representative Heads UN Food, Agriculture Organization for 1st Time

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) China's Qu Dongyu was elected on Monday the new director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Qu, who previously served as the Chinese deputy agriculture minister, will start performing his duties on August 1, and his mandate will last for four years with a possibility to be re-elected.

He became the first representative of China to hold the FAO head's chair.

Over the years of its existence, FAO was headed by representatives of Brazil, India, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Senegal, the United Kingdom and the United States.

FAO was established on October 16, 1945. It is the leading intergovernmental organization within the United Nations responsible for the implementation of decisions made by the international community in the field of food and agriculture.

