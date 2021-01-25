UrduPoint.com
Chinese Rescuers Find Bodies Of Nine Workers Trapped Under Gold Mine, After 11 Rescued

Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:23 PM

The rescue team discovered the bodies of nine workers who were trapped and killed under a gold mine in eastern China's Shandong province on Monday after 11 trapped miners were rescued alive on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The rescue team discovered the bodies of nine workers who were trapped and killed under a gold mine in eastern China's Shandong province on Monday after 11 trapped miners were rescued alive on Sunday.

"After thorough research by the rescue team, nine more trapped workers were found.

But unfortunately, they had all died," Chen Fei, director of the rescue operations at the gold mine, said during a press conference.

According to Chen, 11 out of the 22 workers trapped under the gold mine were rescued alive, 10 others died and one more worker was still missing.

An explosion led to 22 workers to be trapped under the gold mine on Jan 10. After more than two weeks' continued efforts to reach the trapped miners, 11 of them were rescued alive on Sunday.

