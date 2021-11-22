Chinese research team wins 2021 Gordon Bell Prize

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A team of Chinese researchers leveraging the new exascale Sunway system to simulate quantum circuits won the 2021 Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Gordon Bell Prize at a hybrid virtual/in person supercomputing (SC21) conference held in St. Louis, U.S. state Missouri, on Thursday

CHICAGO, Nov. 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) --:A team of Chinese researchers leveraging the new exascale Sunway system to simulate quantum circuits won the 2021 Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Gordon Bell prize at a hybrid virtual/in person supercomputing (SC21) conference held in St. Louis, U.S. state Missouri, on Thursday.

The team used the sampling of quantum states of a random quantum circuit as an example problem for the closing of the hotly debated quantum advantage. The researchers' random quantum circuit simulator, combined with the firepower of the Sunway exascale system, simulated a 10X10(qubits)X(1+40+1)(depth) circuit at a sustained performance of a staggering 1.2 exaflops of single-precision computing power, or 4.4 exaflops of mixed-precision, which reduced the simulation sampling time to 304 seconds from that previous estimate of 10,000 years, ACM said in a news release on Thursday.