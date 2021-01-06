UrduPoint.com
Chinese Researchers Debunk Human Rights Rumors About Xinjiang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 02:29 PM

Two Chinese researchers have rebutted the lies of Adrian Zenz, an anti-China figure supported by the United States to fabricate so-called report on northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

URUMQI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Two Chinese researchers have rebutted the lies of Adrian Zenz, an anti-China figure supported by the United States to fabricate so-called report on northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

In their research article published Monday, Zuliyati Simayi and Zhang Yaxi at Xinjiang University refuted the allegations of Adrian Zenz while presenting the truth of Xinjiang's demographic situation.

Targeting five lies of Adrian Zenz, including his claim that "natural population growth in Xinjiang has declined dramatically since 2015," the Chinese researchers revealed the absurdity of Adrian Zenz's claims with statistics and proved he had tampered with the figures of relevant official documents for his so-called report.

From 2015 to 2017, Xinjiang's natural population growth rate remained stable at over 11 per 1,000 people, said the research article, citing official statistics.

Although the natural population growth rate in Xinjiang dropped to 6.13 per 1,000 people in 2018, the figure was still higher than the national natural population growth rate of 3.81 per 1,000 people, the article added.

The research article also shows the region's female population was 12.47 million in 2018, accounting for 50.14 percent, which proves gender selection does not exist in Xinjiang.

The article said some Western politicians and anti-China "scholars" are fabricating all kinds of lies relating to Xinjiang and other Chinese affairs out of ideological bias or other ulterior motives.

