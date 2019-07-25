UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Researchers Develop A New Way To Generate Retina

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 05:24 PM

Chinese researchers develop a new way to generate retina

Chinese researchers have used iPS cells to regenerate retina, which holds the potential to develop new therapies for some blinding diseases such as retinal degeneration

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Chinese researchers have used iPS cells to regenerate retina, which holds the potential to develop new therapies for some blinding diseases such as retinal degeneration.

The iPS cells are a type of pluripotent stem cell artificially derived from a non-pluripotent cell. It can be induced to have the same genetic information as early embryonic cells.

Researchers from China's Central South University made iPS cells from somatic cells in the patients' urine or blood and induced the iPS cells to differentiate into RPE cells, a layer of cells in the back of the eye.

According to the research published in the journal Acta Biomaterialia, the RPE cells can form an ultra-thin layer of structure similar to the retina.

In future studies, the researchers plan to transplant the structure behind the patient's retina to see if it can fix the patient's vision.

Since the iPS cells are derived from the patient's cells, immune rejection of cell transplantation is avoided.

The retinal degeneration, which may lead to permanent blindness, is one of the most common eye diseases among people over the age of 50.

Related Topics

China Same Lead May From Blood

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif requests for AC in jail

4 minutes ago

ICC accredits biomechanics lab at LUMS as testing ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Suffers from an Extensive Education Crisi ..

9 minutes ago

Terms of draft Brexit deal 'unacceptable': new Bri ..

9 minutes ago

460,000 saplings to be planted in Multan

32 seconds ago

Russia sets speed record with Arctic trip to China ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.