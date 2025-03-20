Open Menu

Chinese Researchers Develop Brain-machine Interface To Help Patients With Speech Problems Communicate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:39 PM

A Chinese research team specializing in semi-invasive brain-machine interfaces (BMI) has successfully performed full cortical BMI implantations, allowing an aphasic patient to output Chinese language

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A Chinese research team specializing in semi-invasive brain-machine interfaces (BMI) has successfully performed full cortical BMI implantations, allowing an aphasic patient to output Chinese language.

Aphasia is a condition that affects one’s ability to understand or produce language because of brain damage,Xinhua News reported Thursday.

The implantations also enabled paralyzed patients to control computers and robotic arms.

Clinical evidence from an initial group of patients implanted with the system showed more than 98% of the BMI channels remained functional after surgery, according to a news conference by the Chinese Institute for Brain Research, (CIBR) and NeuCyber.

The NeuCyber Matrix BMI System, a collaborative effort between CIBR and NeuCyber, is a wireless BMI system that uses a thin, flexible nano-fabricated film microelectrode.

The device features a 128-channel flux in a semi-invasive device and is equipped with a compact micro-circuit to record and process electrocorticography signals.

CIBR said that for the first time, an aphasic patient has been able to output Chinese language using the semi-invasive BMI system, restoring the ability to communicate.

Paralyzed patients are also successfully adapting to the system, using it to control external devices and compensate for their loss of motor functions.

