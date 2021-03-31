UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Researchers Develop Device To Inactivate Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:43 PM

Chinese researchers develop device to inactivate coronavirus

Chinese researchers have developed a set of equipment that could inactivate coronavirus with electron beam irradiation

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :-- Chinese researchers have developed a set of equipment that could inactivate coronavirus with electron beam irradiation.

The technology has passed an expert panel review and is set to be applied in cold chain food packaging disinfection, according to a press conference Monday in south China's Shenzhen City.

China General Nuclear Power Corporation, Tsinghua University, the Chinese academy of Sciences, Shenzhen National Clinical Research Center for Infectious Diseases and the Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen were involved in the project.

Related Topics

Technology China Nuclear Shenzhen Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italian navy officer arrested for Russia spying: p ..

1 second ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks 'climate finance' ..

2 seconds ago

Gilani nominates Farooq Naik, Azam Tarar on judges ..

4 seconds ago

Jahangir Khan Tareen, his son Ali Tareen booked ov ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish lower 31 march 2021

3 minutes ago

Collective efforts sole way to fight COVID-19 thir ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.