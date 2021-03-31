Chinese researchers develop device to inactivate coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chinese researchers have developed a set of equipment that could inactivate coronavirus with electron beam irradiation

The technology has passed an expert panel review and is set to be applied in cold chain food packaging disinfection, according to a press conference Monday in south China's Shenzhen City.

China General Nuclear Power Corporation, Tsinghua University, the Chinese academy of Sciences, Shenzhen National Clinical Research Center for Infectious Diseases and the Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen were involved in the project.