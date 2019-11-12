UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Researchers Develop Purple Tomato With More Anthocyanins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:56 PM

Chinese researchers develop purple tomato with more anthocyanins

Chinese researchers have developed a genetically modified purple tomato rich in anthocyanins, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Chinese researchers have developed a genetically modified purple tomato rich in anthocyanins, according to the Chinese academy of Sciences.

Anthocyanins are a group of antioxidant-boosting pigments that also provide the purple, red or blue colors of many fruits and vegetables. Some studies suggest dietary consumption of anthocyanins may lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Although most tomato cultivars do not produce anthocyanins in fruit, the purple tomato variety Indigo Rose exhibits light-dependent anthocyanin accumulation in the skin.

Researchers from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology under the CAS studied the mechanisms of anthocyanin biosynthesis in Indigo Rose, identified the genes related to the process and generated purple-fleshed tomatoes which accumulate anthocyanins in both the peel and flesh.

The research provided important target genes for the production of anthocyanin-rich tomatoes. Through unveiling the anthocyanin synthesis mechanism, it also provided new ideas and technical approaches for enhancement of anthocyanin content in crops, according to Li Chuanyou, the leading researcher.

Related Topics

China May Cancer From

Recent Stories

Olympic legend Carl Lewis to share his memories at ..

12 minutes ago

Libya plans to launch vast reconstruction program ..

1 minute ago

Bank of France forecasts weaker Q4 growth

27 minutes ago

40 minutes ago

79% of Pakistanis are pleased with the performance ..

43 minutes ago

NAB Court rejects Zardari's request regarding his ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.