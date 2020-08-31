UrduPoint.com
Chinese Researchers Develop Restoration Tech For Degraded Grassland

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese researchers have developed a technology system for restoration of degraded grassland in north China, according to the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).

The grassland restoration system will provide technical support for the harmonious development of the animal husbandry and grassland environment, and help increase stable income for herdsmen, said the CAAS.

The northern grassland restoration technology and demonstration project has been listed on the country's key research and development plan.

The project is led by the Institute of Agricultural Resources and Regional Planning under the CAAS, together with research teams from multiple Chinese institutions in the fields.

Based on their new theories on meadow grassland degradation and systematic restoration, researchers have developed a technological system concerning grassland restoration, vegetation rejuvenation, targeted soil restoration and regional eco-industry.

To verify and demonstrate the theories and the technological system, researchers have applied them in various degraded grassland environments across northern China, according to the CAAS.

