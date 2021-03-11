Chinese researchers develop wearable large-area display fabric

By integrating illuminating, conductive fibers and flexible textiles, a research team from Shanghai-based Fudan University has developed a functional fabric display system based on large-area display textiles

In the results of the research recently published in the journal Nature, the team reported a piece of display fabric measuring 6 meters in length and 0.25 meters in width.

The fabric is breathable and can withstand repeated machine washing. It contains 500,000 electroluminescent units and is capable of meeting the resolution requirements of some practical applications, said Peng Huisheng, a professor at the university.

Based on flexible textiles, the team developed an integrated system with functions such as display, sensing and power supply. It shows promising prospects in various areas including real-time positioning, intelligent communication and healthcare.

People with linguistic disabilities, for instance, could efficiently and conveniently communicate with others in the future by wearing the display fabric, said Peng.