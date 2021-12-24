UrduPoint.com

Chinese Researchers Discover Two New White Truffle Species

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:51 PM

Chinese researchers discover two new white truffle species

Chinese researchers have discovered two new species of white truffle in southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the Kunming Institute of Botany under the Chinese Academy of Sciences

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese researchers have discovered two new species of white truffle in southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the Kunming Institute of Botany under the Chinese academy of Sciences.

After conducting extensive field investigations, specimen collection, and morphological anatomy and phylogenetic studies, the research team found two new species named Tuber songlu and Tuber qujingense which belong to a truffle genera called Puberulum. Both of them provide a vital source of food and revenue.

The study, published in the journal Phytotaxa, once again proves that Yunnan is a global leader in biodiversity, and is a key area for studying the speciation and diversity differentiation of truffles.

Furthermore, the study provides basic scientific data for diversity assessment, resource conservation and sustainable utilization of truffle genera.

Accounting for over one-third of the world's truffle species, China's truffle species are mainly distributed in the mountainous areas of southwest China. To date, more than 70 truffle species have been found in China, among which over 40 have been reported in Yunnan, and all of them are endemic to China.

Related Topics

World China Kunming All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Head of Libya&#039;s Pres ..

UAE leaders congratulate Head of Libya&#039;s Presidential Council on Independen ..

15 minutes ago
 26 punished for COVID-19 resurgence in China's Xi' ..

26 punished for COVID-19 resurgence in China's Xi'an

3 minutes ago
 Nine van passengers injured in road accident

Nine van passengers injured in road accident

3 minutes ago
 Man kills wife,paramour in faisalabad

Man kills wife,paramour in faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 WHO chief says blanket vaccine booster programs ma ..

WHO chief says blanket vaccine booster programs may prolong COVID-19 pandemic

3 minutes ago
 Shahbaz hiding behind adjournments in corruption c ..

Shahbaz hiding behind adjournments in corruption case: Farrukh

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.