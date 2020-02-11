UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Researchers Find Greenhouse Gases Accelerate Global Ocean Circulation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:14 PM

Chinese researchers find greenhouse gases accelerate global ocean circulation

A Chinese research team has found that greenhouse gas emissions have played an important role in the acceleration of global ocean circulation

QINGDAO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :A Chinese research team has found that greenhouse gas emissions have played an important role in the acceleration of global ocean circulation.

A study by the team from the Institute of Oceanography of the Chinese academy of Sciences found that the global average ocean circulation has accelerated significantly in the past 20-plus years, which may lead to the reshaping of the global marine environment.

The findings have been published in Science Progress, a subsidiary publication of the journal Science.

The researchers made the findings by integrating various data of ocean circulation and sea surface wind speed, and analyzing changes in ocean circulation on a global scale.

"Wind is the main power source of ocean circulation," said Hu Shijian, a researcher with the institute.

"The speeding-up of sea surface wind has given rise to the acceleration of global average ocean circulation.""With increasing greenhouse gas emissions, more than 20 sets of numerical simulations show that the global average sea surface wind speed has significantly increased, indicating that greenhouse gas emissions are the main reason for the acceleration of ocean circulation," Hu added.

Wang Fan, director of the institute, said the acceleration of ocean circulation will lead to greater material and energy transport, potentially reshaping the global marine environment and exerting a significant impact on marine ecology and the Earth's biochemical system.

Related Topics

China Progress Lead May Gas From

Recent Stories

LHC takes up bail plea of Hamza Shehbaz money laun ..

3 minutes ago

14% Pakistanis believe they are (somewhat or very) ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces launch of 8th Dubai ..

10 minutes ago

Facebook Issues online safety tips for teenagers

18 minutes ago

FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi says he has not resigne ..

27 minutes ago

China virus cases exceed 42,600 nationwide: health ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.