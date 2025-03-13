Chinese Researchers Find New Fungal Species On Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Researchers have uncovered a significant number of new fungal species on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, with findings published in the Journal of Fungi and Fungal Diversity, as reported on Wednesday by Science and Technology Daily.
Researchers from the institute of plateau biology and the key laboratory of mycology in Xizang Autonomous Region, southwest China, conducted multiple joint scientific expeditions, successfully collecting 3,361 valuable specimens and obtaining a batch of wild fungal strains.
Researchers carried out an in-depth study on the specimens through detailed observation of the specimens' external characteristics and the application of fungal DNA barcoding technology alongside molecular phylogenetic analysis.
They identified 879 species, including 19 newly published species and 12 newly recorded species in China. These discoveries have enriched China's macrofungi species database, providing a vital window into understanding the mysteries of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau's ecosystem.
The plateau's unique climatic conditions and geographical environment have nurtured a rich diversity of macrofungi resources. Within this ecosystem, macrofungi play indispensable roles as decomposers and symbionts, contributing crucially to material cycling, energy flow, and maintaining ecological balance.
