Chinese Researchers Integrate Physics, AI To Enhance Precipitation Forecast
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Chinese researchers have recently made strides in improving precipitation forecast using a novel approach that combines physics and artificial intelligence (AI).
The study, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, was conducted by a research team led by the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) of the Chinese academy of Sciences.
According to the study, in the AI era, pure data-driven meteorological and climate models are gradually catching up with, and even surpassing, traditional numerical models. However, significant challenges persist in current deep learning models, which hinder the predictive capabilities for complex weather and climate phenomena, including precipitation.
The researchers proposed a new approach to address these challenges that involves combining physics, atmospheric dynamics, and deep learning models.
Leveraging EarthLab, a new Earth System Science Numerical Simulator Facility developed by the IAP, the team employed data and computational power to enhance numerical models' precipitation forecasting skills.
They focused on coupling physical variables through graph neural networks to introduce physical constraints and improve the accuracy of precipitation forecasts.
In the AI era, the integration of physics is a major challenge with various approaches and perspectives, said Huang Gang, the corresponding author of the paper.
"Our team, drawing on atmospheric and climate dynamics considerations, has experimented with applying soft constraints to models from a physical coupling perspective," Huang added.
Recent Stories
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
More Stories From World
-
Latham hauls New Zealand back into 2nd Test against Australia2 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - 4th update12 minutes ago
-
High hopes for China's Olympic campaign at "two sessions"22 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan DC of Scholars Council thanks Saudi leadership32 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ambassador to Yemen meets officials in Switzerland32 minutes ago
-
Action movie "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" stays atop China's box office chart42 minutes ago
-
Tourism nights spent in 2023 exceed pre-pandemic levels in EU42 minutes ago
-
Six missing as fishing boat capsizes off S. Korea's southern coast52 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 5th Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Biden criticizes Trump-Orban meeting2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Six Nations - Wales v France teams2 hours ago