UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Researchers Quantify Water Clarity With Remote Sensing Data

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:24 PM

Chinese researchers quantify water clarity with remote sensing data

Chinese researchers have mapped the country's water clarity of lakes and reservoirs in 30-meter resolution using remote sensing imagery data

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Chinese researchers have mapped the country's water clarity of lakes and reservoirs in 30-meter resolution using remote sensing imagery data.

Water clarity is a reliable indicator for quantifying eutrophic status, said their recently published research article in journal Remote Sensing of Environment. The researchers from the Northeast Institute of Geography and Agroecology of the Chinese academy of Sciences collected 2,152 samples from 34 field campaigns from 2013 to 2018.

Based on both measured data and Landsat OLI remote sensing data, they developed regression models to map water clarity with a 30-meter resolution at a national scale.

The research showed that the lakes in northeastern and eastern China had low clarity due to shallow water depth combined with high suspended matter and algal abundance.

Lakes in the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region exhibited intermediate clarity, while lakes in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau displayed the highest clarity, according to the article.

The Landsat imagery was demonstrated to be applicable in providing quantitative information about lake water clarity.

The research is expected to support inland water management and improve water quality.

Related Topics

Resolution Water China Mongolia 2018 From

Recent Stories

PBM pays to 76 sweet home families in Kot Addu

1 minute ago

Since March, over 3 in 5 Pakistanis continue to be ..

17 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz takes oath as Minister for Informatio ..

24 minutes ago

Russia Registers 6,411 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

5 minutes ago

Australia NRL fines players for quarantine breache ..

5 minutes ago

Virus provisions push down Santander profits

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.