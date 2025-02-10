Chinese Researchers Reveal How Fasting-Mimicking Diet Boosts Anti-tumor Immunity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Researchers from Zhongshan Hospital affiliated with Fudan University in east China's Shanghai have recently unveiled a new mechanism by which the Fasting-Mimicking Diet (FMD) enhances anti-tumor immunity.
The FMD is a short-term, low-calorie diet designed to mimic the effects of fasting while still allowing limited food intake. This approach aims to trigger metabolic switching, promote cellular repair, reduce inflammation and potentially offer benefits such as improved metabolic health and longevity, without the challenges of complete fasting.
Researchers found that the FMD can enrich B.pseudolongum, which induces the generation of memory CD8+T cells -- thereby suppressing colorectal cancer, according to a research paper published in the journal Gut.
The study not only confirms that the FMD exerts significant anti-tumor effects by modulating gut microbiota, but also provides an in-depth revelation of the new mechanism through which microbial metabolism regulates immune cell function.
This innovative discovery offers a theoretical foundation for the application of FMD in the treatment of colorectal cancer, and provides insights into perioperative dietary interventions for colorectal cancer patients.
The incidence and mortality rates of colorectal cancer -- a malignant tumor with a high global prevalence -- continue to rise in China, with the number of cases in the country accounting for one-third of the global total. Poor dietary habits are considered a significant risk factor.
