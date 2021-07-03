UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ride-Hailing Giant Denies Sending User Data To US After NYSE Listing

Sat 03rd July 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Chinese ride-hiring company Didi Chuxing denied rumors on Saturday that it started sharing Chinese user data with the United States after it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

"Like many other Chinese firms listed overseas, all of Didi's domestic user data are stored in domestic servers and there is no possibility to hand them to the US side," the Vice President of the company Li Min said, as quoted by Global Times.

A review was launched into the company on Friday by China's cybersecurity watchdog, which heightened thoughts that the company may have provided the US with Chinese user data.

Li added that Didi is ready to launch lawsuits against anyone who continues to claim data transfer, in order to protect the company's rights and interests.

During the review period new users will not be allowed to register for Didi Chuxing.

In a statement sent to the Global Times, Didi confirmed that they will "actively cooperate with the cybersecurity review."

Didi also promised it will carefully monitor and improve its cybersecurity.

After the announcement of the review on Friday, Didi's shares on the NYSE went down from $16.35 to $14.96 and are currently trading at $15.53.

