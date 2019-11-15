Chinese ride hailing giant DiDi expands to 8 more Chilean cities

(@FahadShabbir)

SANTIAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :DiDi Chuxing, a Chinese mobile car-hailing platform, said on Thursday that it has expanded its operations to eight more Chilean cities.

Its service is now available in the northern Chilean cities of Antofagasta, La Serena and Coquimbo; central cities of Rancagua, Talca, Concepcion and Temuco; and the southern city of Puerto Montt, the company said in a statement.

"We are very appreciative of the enthusiasm and incredible welcome we received from DiDi's new driving partners, from Antofagasta to Puerto Montt," said Simeng Wang, general manager of DiDi in Chile.

"We are convinced that our arrival in these eight cities will contribute to mobility with an accessible alternative marked by high standards of quality and a focus on safety," Wang added.

The manager noted that the expansion follows DiDi's "highly successful launch" in the capital Santiago and the coastal resort of Valparaiso several months ago.

DiDi has rapidly positioned itself in urban markets as "a real and convenient option for thousands of people who need to get around efficiently," he added.

DiDi started operating in the country in June in the port city of Valparaiso. In August, the company started operating in Santiago.