Open Menu

Chinese Rock Music Festival Draws Big Crowd In New York

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Chinese rock music festival draws big crowd in New York

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Chinese rock music festival themed Friends From The East kicked off on Tuesday night in New York City and cheered up thousands of fans.

The first leg of the two-day event attracted over three thousand people. The fans, mostly in their 20s or 30s, filled up Knockdown Center in Queens borough, and many were moved into tears during the three-hour performance.

Wu Tiao Ren, a band from south China's Guangdong Province, and Omnipotent Youth Society, a band based in north China's Hebei Province, featured in the performance.

Music serves as a bridge for communication among young people across the globe to make the world a better place, said Li Hongjie, founder of Friends From The East.

The bands' performances were well received on their respective tours in U.S. cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, according to Li, who has been in the business for over 20 years.

"I was so excited. That was really, really good," said Sylvie Staiger, who works on theatrical literary management in New York City.

Related Topics

World Music Business China Washington San Francisco Young Los Angeles Tours Seattle New York Event From

Recent Stories

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

7 minutes ago
 Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

4 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

13 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

13 hours ago
Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

13 hours ago
 Interpol president targeted by torture complaint i ..

Interpol president targeted by torture complaint in Austria

13 hours ago
 Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

13 hours ago
 Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after cl ..

Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after clashes killed 13 soldiers

13 hours ago
 Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

14 hours ago
 Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

14 hours ago

More Stories From World