UrduPoint.com

Chinese Rocket For Tianzhou-3 Mission Arrives At Launch Site

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:20 PM

Chinese rocket for Tianzhou-3 mission arrives at launch site

China's Long March-7 Y4 rocket, which will launch the new cargo craft of China's space station, on Monday arrived at its launch site in southern China's Hainan Province

WENCHANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :China's Long March-7 Y4 rocket, which will launch the new cargo craft of China's space station, on Monday arrived at its launch site in southern China's Hainan Province.

The rocket, alongside the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft that has already been transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, will be assembled and tested at the launch site, the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) said on Monday.

The manned spacecraft and carrier rocket for the Shenzhou-13 manned space mission are also undergoing preparations as scheduled at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, according to the CMSEO.

The CMSEO said the facilities and equipment at both launch sites are in good condition and all systems that will be involved in the mission are undergoing orderly preparations.

Related Topics

China SITE All

Recent Stories

Taliban Backed by Some Islamic Funds, Mostly From ..

Taliban Backed by Some Islamic Funds, Mostly From Persian Gulf - Russian Diploma ..

2 minutes ago
 Australian capital's lockdown extended after new r ..

Australian capital's lockdown extended after new record-high COVID-19 numbers

2 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Wants Afghanistan to Be Civiliz ..

Russian Ambassador Wants Afghanistan to Be Civilized Country

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan: Rise and fall of Ashraf Ghani

Afghanistan: Rise and fall of Ashraf Ghani

20 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador in Kabul to Discuss Embassy Sec ..

Russian Ambassador in Kabul to Discuss Embassy Security With Taliban on Tuesday ..

2 minutes ago
 Fawad, Malala discuss Afghan situation: Fawad assu ..

Fawad, Malala discuss Afghan situation: Fawad assures to continue cooperation on ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.