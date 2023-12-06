Open Menu

Chinese Rocket Smart Dragon-3 Launches Test Satellite

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Chinese rocket Smart Dragon-3 launches test satellite

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) -- China on Wednesday used a Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) carrier rocket to launch a test satellite into planned orbit, where it will test satellite internet technologies.

The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center launched the rocket from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, at 3:24 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The launch is the second mission of the Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket series.

