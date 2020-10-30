(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The full break of the Chinese-US relations is unlikely to happen as none of the parties will profit from that, Han Wenxiu, the deputy director of the Chinese Communist Party's Office of the Central Economic and Financial Affairs Commission, said on Friday.

"The full break of ties is absolutely unrealistic, that will bring profit neither to China nor to the United States nor the whole world," the official said.

According to Han, the Chinese-US economic relations are determined by the complementarity of their economies and the openness of the global economy.

"The number of actors, who want to break ties, is decreasing while the number of those willing to cooperate is rising," he added.

Under President US Donald Trump's administration, relations between the two countries have considerably soured, with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, human rights violations in some of its regions, and encroachment on the special status of Hong Kong. China has denied the accusations and, in its turn, pointed to various violations of international law on the part of the United States.

Since the eruption of the coronavirus pandemic, Washington has also been accusing Beijing of concealing information about the outbreak and failing to inform the international community about it in time. The allegations have been refuted by China.