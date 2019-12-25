Chinese-Russian Airliner CR929 May Need Only Single-Pilot Cockpit - Designer

The prospective Chinese-Russian passenger aircraft CR-929 may be so highly automated that it could perhaps require no more than one pilot, a chief construction engineer on the project said

The CR929 is a joint venture by Chinese and Russian state aviation companies to produce wide-body long-range aircraft to challenge the Boeing-Airbus duopoly. The first models are slated to take flight in mid-2020.

The project is now in its research and development phase, and although current designs plan for a two-pilot cockpit, the level of automation leaves designers considering the possibility of factoring in just one pilot, according to Deputy Chief Designer for Aerodynamics at Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company Alexander Dolotovsky.

"We are actively considering the concept of a single-pilot cockpit. We are also thinking about the concept of 'pilot as navigator' where the flight is fully automated and the pilot performs only the more labor-intensive task facing the flight crew - flight planning," Dolotovsky said in an interview with Gorizonty, the United Aircraft Corporation corporate magazine.

At the same time, Dolotovsky noted that although the trend is heavily geared toward the complete automation of the flight process, the changes must be introduced gradually.

"Outwardly, of course, the aircraft will remain the same. But the information field of the cockpit will be substantially changed. The control levers from such a cockpit will disappear, but not right away. Naturally, means of manual flight correction should remain for some time. But at the same time, the flight characteristics themselves will be so simple that a person with minimal training will be able to control the aircraft," Dolotovsky went on to say.

The CR929 passenger jet is currently the largest joint project between Russia and China, with a projected cost of $13-20 billion. The new class of airliners is anticipated to cater to China's booming air-travel market and wean Chinese carriers off dependence on the United States' Boeing and Europe's Airbus.