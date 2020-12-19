UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese, Russian Digital Media Urged To Bolster Ties

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:50 PM

Chinese, Russian digital media urged to bolster ties

Chinese and Russian digital media outlets should strengthen cooperation to inject more vitality into their strategic partnership, participants said at the 2020 China-Russia Online Media Webinar

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Chinese and Russian digital media outlets should strengthen cooperation to inject more vitality into their strategic partnership, participants said at the 2020 China-Russia Online Media Webinar.

Niu Yibing, deputy head of the office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, said at the opening ceremony of the webinar on Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic brought significant increase in global instability, uncertainty, unilateralism, protectionism and hegemony are threatening world peace and development.

The international situation has become more complicated with conflicts and challenges following one after another.

Niu said the two countries have upheld the core status of the United Nations and international fairness and justice, and injected more stability into the volatile international situation.

Though the pandemic restricted people's communication, Niu said, the internet has made information accessible and played an important role in global anti-coronavirus efforts.

Bella Cherkesova, deputy head of the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation, said Chinese and Russian media outlets have played an important role in this critical period when the world is fighting the pandemic.

She said more and more Russians read Chinese information these days and Chinese media are popular, thanks to deeper cooperation between Chinese and Russian outlets. She said the forum is expected to further promote their cooperation.

Zhou Shuchun, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily, said the pandemic has greatly affected the world, and the global economic recovery faces great challenges.

In the first 11 months, trade between China and Russia reached $97.39 billion, and it is expected to exceed $100 billion for the third consecutive year in 2020.

Given the sharp contraction in global trade, this number fully demonstrates the great resilience and potential of bilateral economic and trade cooperation between China and Russia, Zhou said.

Zhou said digital media from both countries should carry out comprehensive and in-depth pragmatic cooperation, enhance communication and play an important role in upholding multilateralism and global strategic stability.

Moreover, they should make good use of new information technologies, such as artificial intelligence, 5G and big data, to innovate and create more digital media products in new forms.

Ma Li, president of the China Internet Development Foundation, said the pandemic has brought many obstacles to people's lives and work worldwide, but internet technologies have given full play to its unique advantages in the fight against the pandemic.

In China, netizens have not lost hope because of the epidemic, Instead, they have started a colorful online mode of life, study and work, making their life beautiful amid the pandemic, she added.

The forum, the fourth of its kind, kicked off in Beijing and Moscow via video link. With a focus on the "role of online media in the COVID-19 pandemic", the forum was co-hosted by China Daily and the China Internet Development Foundation.

Around 100 government officials, experts and scholars, media organizations and representatives from internet companies in the two countries attended.

Related Topics

Internet World United Nations Moscow Russia China Beijing 5G 2020 Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Police arrest 6 accused, recover 30 liquor bottles ..

15 seconds ago

Dangling electric wires; a life threat

17 seconds ago

Rehabilitation work on China Creek Bridge in full ..

19 seconds ago

Capital Smart City deceiving public through illega ..

21 seconds ago

Death Toll From Blast in Somalia's Galkayo Rises t ..

21 minutes ago

Cabinet Standing Committee approves development pr ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.