Chinese, Russian Foreign Ministers Note Strong Cooperation, Contribution to Global Peace

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, exchanged greeting messages on the occasion of the New Year, in which they have emphasized the good relationship between the two countries and expressed hope for further cooperation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In the year of the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory and the 75th anniversary of the creation of the United Nations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry is ready, together with Russia to develop even closer strategic cooperation [and] to make a greater contribution to the protection of international peace and stability," Wang said.

The foreign minister added that the Russian-Chinese association has become a starting point and a stabilizer of the volatile situation in the world.

Lavrov, in turn, said that Moscow and Beijing were closely cooperating at all levels and that their positions on many international and regional issues were very much alike.

The Russian foreign minister expressed confidence that in 2020 Russian-Chinese relations would continue to develop further.